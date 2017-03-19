‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Admits She Regrets Some Of Her Plastic Surgery

This reality star has a confession to make.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent admits she went overboard with plastic surgery, E! News reports.

Kent talked with Bravo TV’s The Lookbook this week and opened up about the surgeries she’s had and which ones she’ll do without in the future.

“I’m not the type of person who’s going to walk out and be like, ‘I’ve had nothing done! My face just changed like this,” she said. “I’m pretty open about things like that.”

Kent said she’s had Botox in her forehead and fillers in her lips, jawline, chin and cheeks. “Pretty much my whole face, except my nose,” she joked.

All kidding aside, Kent said she’s ready to end it all. Most of it, anyway.

“I want to stop with the lips,” she claimed. “I want to stop with the fillers. Enough is enough!”

Kent said she’ll continue to enhance her jawline though because of “horrible genetic.” She’ll also continue to get Botox.

Kent exited the reality series in December.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com