Val Kilmer Fires Back About Those Strange Cate Blanchett Tweets

Val Kilmer is responding to the backlash he’s received for sending out a series of tweets professing his longtime crush on happily married actress Cate Blanchett.

Kilmer made light on the strange incident during his appearance at Irvine Improv club in Irvine, Calif. on Wednesday night. The 57-year-old actor was there to introduce a special screening of his one-man play, Citizen Twain, but addressed the controversy, saying, “I wrote nice things about Cate Blanchett on Twitter and now I’m a pervert.”

He continued, “I don’t know why loving an actor that’s so talented is creepy, but I guess I’m creepy.”

Throughout his Q&A, Kilmer was upbeat and polite, but People magazine says he slurred his speech at times and was difficult to understand. Kilmer has been dealing with throat issues and posted to Facebook that he is in speech therapy.

Even after the Q&A ended, the Batman Forever star again reiterated that he didn’t understand why people were making such a big deal about his tweets.

“It makes no sense. I didn’t say anything weird,” he said. “I write about all my friends. There’s no story. Nothing weird.”

Kilmer stunned his fans over the weekend when he revealed he had once gotten on a plane from the United States to Australia just to be in Cate’s company and how he ‘recently’ had ‘two dreams’ about her, which didn’t involve her spouse. He also tweeted about picking up a cameo just to be in her presence.

Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate. pic.twitter.com/xSoYxRi0jh — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

He immediately received backlash on Twitter for the comments and quickly defended his admiration for the 47-year-old actress.

Despite admitting he is attracted to the blonde beauty, the Top Gun actor insisted he was friends with her husband and they all get along just fine.

Cate doesn’t have a Twitter account, so hasn’t been able to respond yet.

Val also said he has a lot of affection for actress Jessica Chastain, 40.

He tweeted: “And happy birthday to #JessicaChastain whom I also love love love love love. And a #Julliard alum as well …”

And happy birthday to #JessicaChastain whom I also love love love love love. And a #Julliard alum as well. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 26, 2017

Cate has three sons, Dashiell, 15, Roman, 12, eight-year-old Ignatius, and two-year-old daughter Edith with playwright husband Andrew Upton.

