Usher Shocks Everyone With New Beach Pics Revealing ‘Dad Bod’

R&B superstar Usher shocked his fans in his latest vacation snaps. On Wednesday, photos of the “Love In This Club” crooner surfaced on the Internet showing him going full dad bod.

While hanging with his wife Grace Miguel and several pals on the beach in Mexico, the 38-year-old singer was pictured wearing yellow trunks and sporting an unusually thicker build than his typical lean physique.

Usher has been in the Jalisco area of Mexico in order to celebrate a friend’s birthday, Rihanna’s creative director Ciarra Pardo.

As his fans know, Usher not only known for his catchy tunes, but also for his washboard abs. However, he seems to be giving his body a break after chiseling down to an incredibly fit look he rocked for his role in the boxing flick Hands of Stone.

Earlier this month, Usher gave a candid interview in which he spoke out on a slew of different subjects. One of the issues that he addressed from his past was his failed marriage to now ex-wife Tameka Raymond.

Usher said, “that marriage and that relationship was gonna come to an end…but it served a purpose in my life…And no matter what my mother was attempting to tell me, and a lot of people were trying to tell me about that, I think a lot of it had to do with my lack thereof a father…I did not want to be a person who would just roll out.”

Even though he has had a highly decorated, multi-Grammy-winning career, Usher still has one regret that haunts him to this day.

“So there’s one thing in my career that I definitely regret, one thing,” he said. “And to this day I battle with it which is why I always show support of this artist whenever he asks…So his manager comes in…They show him to me…I was working on an album at this time, they wanted him to perform on this album…I was like okay cool…Then I went to my team and they was like ‘I don’t think you should work with this artist’…Then he left…Chris Brown.”

