Undercover Video Reveals Attorney Hypnotizing Female Client For His Own Sexual Pleasure

A recent and disturbing video has come to light showing a disgraced divorce attorney taking complete advantage of his clients. Michael Fine has since been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges. But what is truly disturbing, is what he says to his client in the recent video.

As part of a police sting in 2014, a video was recorded of a session between Fine and one of his clients. The sting was brought on when two of Fine’s clients reported losing track of time during meetings. One even claimed that her bra and clothing were disheveled after a meeting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During his meetings, Fine claimed to help his clients relax using hypnosis. It was during these hypnotic trances that Fine would sexually assault the women. He would say very sexual things to the women and even touch them inappropriately.

“Even time I say the word pleasure, you cannot constrain or hold yourself back, your entire body is a vessel of pleasure,” he is heard saying in the video. “Every time I touch you it’s gonna be an incredible sensation. At the count of three, you won’t be able to control yourself.”

Before Fine could take the hypnosis too far during the sting, the police entered the room and stopped everything.

When Fine was arrested, several women that he had taken advantage of came forward to testify against him. In the end, he plead guilty to not only the sexual abuse charges but also charges that he had attempted to kidnap six women.

Next: ‘Monster Mom’ Gets 43 Years In Prison For Gruesomely Killing Daughter | Jersey Shore Producer SallyAnn Salsano Makes New Deal With Viacom | Man Goes To Epic Lengths To Prove To Girl He’s Not Out Drinking, And It Was Hilariously Caught On Twitter

[H/T Daily Mail]