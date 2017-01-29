Tostitos’ New Chip Bags Will Tell You When You’re Too Drunk to Drive

Just in time for the Super Bowl!

Tostitos has partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to help combat people under the influence getting behind the wheel, PEOPLE reports. Super Bowl Sunday happens to be one of the most unsafe driving days of the year.

Because of that, Tostitos is now offering breathalyzer-inspired chip bags with Uber promo codes. The “Party Safe” bags feature an alcohol sensor that turns red if alcohol is detected on your breath. The bags also have Uber codes that give away an immediate $10 discount.

The company’s goal is to remove 25,000 cars from the roads on Super Bowl Sunday.

We are giving Tostitos a standing ovation for coming up with this brilliant campaign!

