TLC’s Molly Roloff Is Engaged

Molly Roloff, one of the stars of TLC‘s Little People, Big World is engaged!

The reality television personality took to Instagram to share the big news with fans.

She shared pictures with her mom and dad showing off an elegant engagement ring.

Roloff has been relatively private about her love life on the show, so many fans were surprised to see her posting the photos.

They’ll have to wait and see if she follows in her family’s footsteps and gets married on the farm and on camera!

