Tim Allen Makes Outrageous Comparison Of Being Conservative To 1930s Germany

Thanks to starring in the hit sitcom Home Improvement, Tim Allen became a household name in the ’90s and was one of the most sought-after comedic talents. More than just the star of the sitcom, Allen also starred in feature films like Galaxy Quest, The Santa Clause, and voiced Buzz Lightyear in the massively successful Toy Story trilogy. Despite his previous successes, Allen claims that having political ideals that lean to the right are like having to live in Nazi Germany.

UP NEXT: 8 Interesting Facts About ‘The Santa Clause’

Videos by PopCulture.com

During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked Allen if he attended this year’s presidential inauguration. Allen went on to say, “I was invited, we did a VIP thing for the vets, and went to a veterans ball, so I went to go see Democrats and Republicans.” He reluctantly added, “Yeah I went to the inauguration.”

The actor, who was clearly flustered by what he thought was a leading question, told Kimmel, “You gotta be real careful around here.” Allen added, “You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody else believes. This is like ’30s Germany.” The audience didn’t seem too entertained by the anecdote, as Allen then reminded people he’s a comedian and likes to entertain both sides.

Allen went on to discuss how extravagant the inauguration was in a jovial manner, but considering Donald Trump, former host of The Apprentice, has been criticized for his spending behavior and vacations, the crowd continued to be unresponsive.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Fox News]