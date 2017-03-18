Tilda Swinton’s Former Partner Reveals He’s The Product Of Incest

Doctor Strange star Tilda Swinton is no stranger to peculiar characters, often performing eccentric roles in films. An air of mystery surrounds the actress in her personal life, but that typically doesn’t compare to her on-screen counterparts. Swinton’s former partner of 14 years who is the father of her twins, John Byrne, recently revealed a bizarre revelation about his family tree. Byrne confessed that he was born of a loving relationship between his mom and his grandfather.

UP NEXT: Doctor Strange Actor Benedict Wong Praises Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One

Videos by PopCulture.com

The artist and writer told The Times that he learned his heritage back in 2002 from his cousin Aileen Kane when she told him that her mother had passed away. Before alerting Byrne to his parents, Aileen consulted with Tilda, asking, “Do you think I should tell Iain [a family nickname for Byrne]?” Byrne claims, “Tilda said, ‘You’ve got to tell him.’ She called me in and handed me the phone.”

Byrne then met Aileen face-to-face and then “everything fell into place.” He explained, “My mother was constantly voyaging out to Cardonald [where his grandparents lived]. I once thought she wanted him to go down on his bended knee and beg forgiveness. No. She was in love with her own father, utterly and totally.”

The writer continued, “I think he gave me that wonderful mixture of genes with his own daughter, the eldest of the family. That’s what they do in Ireland. I presume it’s what they do in unlettered places and lettered places. It’s traditional, and nobody speaks about it.”

Sadly, Byrne’s mother died in the ’80s from a mental illness that he claims is the result of the incestuous affair.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]