Thousands Of Buffalo Come Out Of Nowhere At Standing Rock

The group of Native Americans that have been attempting to thwart the construction of a pipeline being built on their sacred land just received a huge help from some rather large friends. A herd of wild buffalo suddenly appeared near the Standing Rock protest camp and a massive cry of elation erupted from the Sioux tribe members.

According toU.S. Uncut, the indigenous culture in North America honors the bison (known as Tatanka Oyate, or Buffalo Nation) as a symbol of sacrifice. The enormous animals give their lives in order to provide food, shelter, and clothing through the use of their meat and their hides.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The bison is also highly important in the Native American spiritual tradition. They believe that the buffalo are a gift from the Great Spirit and that as long as the herd is bountiful and roaming free that the sovereignty of the indigenous people will remain intact and strong.

Law enforcement authorities have made mass arrests, and even issued mace attacks and beatings from batons on the protestors. In the midst of such dangerous circumstances, the Sioux’s ongoing nonviolent civil disobedience has become more intense. The tribal leaders have been pleading to the United States government to respect the tribe’s constitutional rights of water protectors and to discontinue the mistreatment of the indigenous community.

The chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, David Archambault II wrote: “We call on the state of North Dakota to oversee the actions of local law enforcement to, first and foremost, ensure everyone’s safety. The Department of Justice must send overseers immediately to ensure the protection of First Amendment rights and the safety of thousands here at Standing Rock. DOJ can no longer ignore our requests.”

Facebook user Walt Pourier also posted a video from the events going down at the Dakota Access Pipeline on social media. He shared the incredible footage with the caption: “Okay here you go…it is a beautiful thing…WATCH. The Tatanka (Pte) Oyate Buffalo Nation stands with Standing Rock and the Water Prosecutors in North Dakota Today…HOKA! (Note: This is NBC’s online video coverage – I posted the full video prior – not my video).”

Not only have the Standing Rock and Tatanka (Pte) Oyate Buffalo Nation been protesting the pipeline, but also some celebrities have joined in the fight. Divergent star Shailene Woodley was recently arrested for protesting at the sight for trespassing, and she has been urging the government to stop the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

What are your thoughts about seeing this mass stampede of Buffalo showing up at the site of the Standing Rock protest?

[H/T U.S. Uncut]