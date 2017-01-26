The White House Has Responded To SNL Writer Katie Rich About Terrible Barron Trump Tweet

After Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich was suspended indefinitely following an insensitive tweet about Donald Trump’s 10-year-old son, Barron Trump, the White House has officially released a comment on the issue.

On Tuesday, the White House Press Office released this statement regarding the issue:

“It is a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight. The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter.”

The tweet that got Katie Rich into deep trouble read: “Barron will be this country’s first home-school shooter.”

After posting the tweet, the 33-year-old was met with a heavy amount of backlash from social media users.

Initially, Rich deleted her Twitter account due to the amount of criticism she received for the cruel joke about Barron Trump. However, she reactivated her account in order to issue an apology.

“I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry,” Rich wrote.

At this time, NBC has not released a comment about Katie Rich’s tweet.

This isn’t the first time that SNL has gotten into trouble for mocking the children of the presidents of the past. Back in 1992, Dana Carvey and Mike Myers’ characters from Wayne’s World made fun of Hilary Clinton and Bill Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, who was only 12 at the time.

Myers and Carvey said, “adolescence has been thus far unkind,” but “she could turn into a babe in waiting.”

At the time, Hillary Clinton was critical of the sketch, as you might imagine.

“We felt, upon reflection, that if it was in any way hurtful, it wasn’t worth,” Lorne Michaels, the executive producer of SNL said at the time. “She’s a kid, a kid who didn’t choose to be in public life.”

Knowing what it was like to grow up as the child of the president, Chelsea Clinton came to Barron’s defense on Twitter this past Sunday.

“Barron deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid,” Clinton wrote. “Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

What do you think about the White House commenting on Katie Rich’s tweet about Barron Trump?

