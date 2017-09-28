The Temptations Band Member Kerry Turman Dies After Show

Kerry Turman of the Motown group, The Temptations, has died at the age of 59 after a performance in Missouri.

The long-time bassist for the classic Motown quintet was found dead early Sunday at his hotel in Cape Girardeau, approximately 100 miles south of St. Louis.

Turman performed with The Temptations since the 1980s. The band is currently on tour with the Beach Boys and performed with them on Saturday night in Cape Girardeau.

According to the Southeast Missourian, authorities report that an initial autopsy indicates Turman died of natural causes, but the full report will not be available for several weeks.

The band took to Twitter and Facebook to share the tragic news, saying, “The Temptations lost a dear member of our family, as bass player Kerry Turman has passed away. … Rest In Peace, much love, much respect.”

