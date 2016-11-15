The Rock Teases A Possible 2020 Presidential Run

The past week has been an intensely chaotic one for US politics. The world was stunned to learn that Donald Trump won the presidential election against Hillary Clinton, leaving him to become the country’s next president. Protests against the elected candidate began spreading shortly after the news broke and continue to mount all over the country. The election’s result has left the US deeply divided, and outraged voters are already counting down the days until the 2020 presidential election.

And it seems like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might have reason to be particularly interested in the upcoming campaign. The wrestler-turned-actor has yet again teased a possible election run in 2020.

During the past year, both Republican and Democratic voters have jokingly suggested that The Rock should run for president. But, somewhere along the way, their jesting turned into actual pleas. The Rock nodded to those voters in a recent interview with Vanity Fair where he said he wasn’t ruling out a run.

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” The Rock said. “It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it’s possible. This past election shows that anything can happen.”

While The Rock has no previous military or political experience, he has participated in political rallies. In 2000, the actor spoke at the Republican national Convention where he encouraged voters to overlook political parties and vote for the candidate who aligned with their values.

This year, The Rock has kept his political thoughts sequestered on social media. In March, the actor hinted that he would consider a bid for the White House, and that promises was mentioned yet again this July. The actor responded to a viral article speculating about his potential presidential run and said, “Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck.”

The Rock has also taken time to comment on this year’s election and its volatile nature. The actor posted a photo Instagram alongside a lengthy caption that asked for reconciliation.

“The most important thing we can do right now is be 100% committed to becoming a better country.Many Americans are heart broken and many Americans are happy. Let’s let the emotions of both sides settle and focus on our future. Concentrate on things we can control…work ethic, attitude, faith etc.We all wear a lot of hats in today’s crazy life we live and the one I’m most proud of is being a father to two beautiful young daughters.

At this time the only thing I can do for them is to continue to try my best to lead by example.

I don’t know what it’s like to be born into wealth, nor I do I know what it’s like to be a career politician. I do know what it’s like to put in the hard work every day with my own two hands and earn my success from the sweat of my brow. That’s all I know and all I’ll continue to do.

Lead by example. I encourage all of you to do the same. We got this. We’re Americans and we forever “Hold the line””