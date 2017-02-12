The Rock Takes Home 2017 NAACP Entertainer Of The Year Award

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues to make his mark in Hollywood and on the world, earning another accolade over the weekend to further cement his status as a superstar.

The former WWE World Champion was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards, beating out Beyoncé, Viola Davis, Chance the Rapper, and Regina King.

Viola Davis catapulted into stardom with her role as Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder, and has since portrayed Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad movie.

Chance the Rapper is notable for being a truly independent artist who releases his music for free online, and impacted Grammy eligibility to include artists who stream their music.

Regina King is a tenured actress from amazing films such as Friday and has been nominated for multiple awards for her work on the ABC series American Crime.

Beyoncé doesn’t need any sort of information primer; she’s Beyoncé.

All of these nominees were beat out by the Scorpion King, who gave notable performances in films like Furious 7 and Moana.

He can be seen next in the big screen reboot of Baywatch, also starring Zac Efron, hitting theaters May 26.

Are you excited for the 21 Jumpstreet-inspired reboot of Baywatch? Watch the trailer, then check the Anticipation Rankings below and let us know what you think.

[Embed id=58354]Baywatch[/Embed]

BAYWATCH follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Johnson) as he butts heads with a brash new recruit (Efron). Together, they uncover a local criminal plot that threatens the future of the Bay.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief) is directing the film from a screenplay most recently written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift and Barry Schwartz. Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Hercules), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Up In the Air), and Michael Berk, Doug Schwartz (Soul Surfer) & Greg Bonann, creators of the iconic Baywatch television series, are producing. The executive producers are Michele Berk (Bandits, Kill the Sparrows), Louise Rosner (The Big Short, The Hunger Games franchise), Tom Pollock (Up In The Air, Old School), and Ali Bell (Hitchcock). Eli Roth is a co-producer.

[h/t] the Wrap