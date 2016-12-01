The Rock Reveals He Tried To Pull Out A Teammate’s Tongue

Let this serve as your warning: do not go running your mouth to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!

The 44-year-old Hollywood superstar was recently featured on the cover of the latest issue of Sports Illustrated. In an interview for the publication, he shared a story about getting into a fight with one of his old football teammates during his time attending the University of Miami. Johnson recalled lashing out at teammate Kevin Patrick, and apparently became so infuriated that he tried to rip Patrick’s tongue out.

“Me and Kevin were in a coach’s office, and he was talking s—, as always, but this time I just lost it,” Johnson said in his SI interview. “It was like a movie fight — the desk got turned over, stuff was flying all over the place. We spilled out onto the weight room floor, still going at it. He wouldn’t stop talking, so I decided to pull his tongue out. I stuffed my big ol’ hand into his mouth, and I had a couple of fingers around his tongue, but it was so damn slippery! I was quite serious about pulling it out, but I couldn’t quite get a hold of it. Eventually I gave up, the fight ended, and two minutes later we were hugging each other. It was so dumb.”

On Wednesday, the Fast and Furious 7 star tweeted about the incident. “Me & @DLineKP who’s now @TexasTech’s D-Line coach tore our weight room up with our fight,” Johnson wrote. “He’s a f’n animal and I luv him 4 life. #Family.”

Me & @DLineKP who’s now @TexasTech‘s D-Line coach tore our weight room up with our fight.😂

He’s a f’n animal and I luv him 4 life. #Family https://t.co/6usYFYeMur — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 1, 2016

After hearing about the story, Kevin Patrick’s recollection of the events that transpired was quite different. Patrick, who now coaches at Texas Tech University, says that The Rock never tried to pull his tongue out.

“I don’t give a sh*t what he says,” Patrick said while chatting with Palm Beach Post. “We got in a fight. There’s no doubt. We tore that place apart. But he never stuck his hand in my mouth.”

Patrick also took to Twitter to clarify his side of the story. “I love my brother but one thing is for sure. If he tried, he’d currently be a fingerless actor. #TheUFamily @TheRock.”

I love my brother but one thing is for sure. If he tried, he’d currently be a fingerless actor. #TheUFamily @TheRock — Kevin Patrick (@DLineKP) November 30, 2016

