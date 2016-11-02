The Rock Goes Pokemon For Halloween

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his daughters Halloween perfect by surprising her at home, dressed in the largest Pikachu costume we have ever seen.

Seriously, how did he even manage to find a Pikachu costume huge enough to fit him? We’re assuming that he had it specially made or at least altered.

It’s also surprising that his daughter, Jasmine, wasn’t scared to death when she saw a larger than life Pokemon coming her way, because you know, Pikachu is just a little guy.

Pikachu pulled off a few fly hip hop dance moves to Walk It Out by UNK, but when he stopped his cute as pie baby girl demanded more! Who cares if Daddy was sweating to death inside of that huge yellow head?

“Pikachu is baby Jasmine’s FAVORITE character. So, for Halloween me and @laurenhashianofficial decided the real life Pikachu was gonna come to the house for a visit. What Pikachu didn’t know was that Jazzy would start crying when he stopped dancing and demanded he continue to shake his tail with a loud “EH!”. So, Pikachu danced over.. and over.. and over.. and over… and over.. again. By the time I dropped my 197th JuJu, the heat of this costume was kickin’ my ass. But, hey.. that’s what daddy’s do.”

