The Name Of Jack Sparrow’s New Ship In Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 Revealed

It’s time for another romp on the high seas, as Jack Sparrow is hitting the big screen once more in 2017. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will mark the fifth installment of Disney‘s popular franchise, and this one looks to be much darker than the previous movie.

Only a few details about the film came with the first trailer, but fans knew to expect to fear new villain Captain Salazar, played by Javier Bardem.

When the trailer was released, a full synopsis of Dead Men Tell No Tales was revealed. Thursday, Disney released the synopsis again in a press release, and some previously unnoticed details were discovered.

This synopsis reveals the name of Jack Sparrow’s new ship, which hasn’t been seen yet in the Pirates franchise. Take a look:

“Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazer (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea – notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifull small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has never faced.”

The Dying Gull doesn’t sound nearly as intimidating as The Black Pearl, so Sparrow’s pride might be a bit hurt when the movie begins. We all know how much he loves nice ships, right?

Described as “small and shabby” the Dying Gull is a huge departure from what Jack is used to. Will he still find a way to conquer the seas?

