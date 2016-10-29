The Moment A Machete-Wielding Man Attacks TSA Officer And Airport Passengers

Video has been released of a 2015 incident of a man armed with a machete going after TSA officers and New Orleans airport passengers alike.

Richard White, 63, was in the security checkpoint line at Louis Armstrong International Airport when he attacked several passengers with insecticide. Moments later, White pulled out a machete from his waistband and chased down a TSA officer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When White changed course and went after a female TSA officer, Lt. Heather Slyve sprung into action. He fire three rounds at White, striking him in the face, chest and leg.

Though medical personnel offered to treat him, White refused because of his religious beliefs as a Jehovah’s Witness. He later died of his injuries.

The female TSA officer was shot in the arm during the altercation, but her wounds were non-life threatening.

[ H/T Daily Mail ]