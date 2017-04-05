Atmospheric Horror ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’ Comes To Home Video May 30

For better or for worse, his compelling performance in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho made it hard for star Anthony Perkins to distance himself from his character of Norman Bates for the rest of his career. The actor went on to star in the film’s three sequels, cementing his legacy as the deranged serial killer. Perkins’ son, Osgood Perkins, caught the horror bug, releasing his directorial debut this year, The Blackcoat’s Daughter. If you’ve yet to see the film or would like to add the Blu-ray to your collection, you’ll be able to do so on May 30.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter centers on Kat (Kiernan Shipka) and Rose (Lucy Boynton), two girls who are left alone at their prep school Bramford over winter break when their parents mysteriously fail to pick them up. While the girls experience increasingly strange and creepy occurrences at the isolated school, we cross cut to another story—that of Joan (Emma Roberts), a troubled young woman on the road, who, for unknown reasons, is determined to get to Bramford as fast as she can. As Joan gets closer to the school, Kat becomes plagued by progressively intense and horrifying visions, with Rose doing her best to help her new friend as she slips further and further into the grasp of an unseen evil force.”

Interestingly enough, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, originally titled “February,” has been waiting in limbo for distribution for so long that Perkins’ follow-up film, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, has already been released on Netflix.

If you prefer seeing horror films on the big screen, you can currently catch The Blackcoat’s Daughter in select cities.

