Disney Channel’s ‘That’s So Raven’ Spinoff Finally Reveals Name And Full Cast

Nearly a full decade after it ended, Disney Channel’s beloved tween-sitcom That’s So Raven is getting a sequel series.

Originally announced last year, the new series will be titled Raven’s Home and will, obviously, once again star Raven Symoné and Anneliese Van Der Pol, who played her best friend Chelsea Daniels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Production on the series is scheduled to begin later this year.

The new series reportedly picks up after both Raven and Chelsea have gone through divorces and are now single mothers who move their families into the same home in order to better support one another.

Apparently, it’s eventually discovered that one of Raven’s kids turns out to have inherited her ability to have premonitions and chaos sufficiently ensues.

The new cast members to the show are Issac Brown (black-ish, Miles from Tomorrowland) and Navia Robinson (Being Mary Jane) as Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia, respectively. Also, Jason Maybaum (Superstore) takes on the role of Chelsea’s nine-year-old son Levi, and Sky Katz (America’s Got Talent) joins the cast as Tess, Nia’s best friend.

President and Chief Creative Officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, Gary Marsh said, “There is only one Raven – and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all – the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again.”

Meet the stars of #RavensHome: Issac Brown, Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum and Sky Katz! @ravensymone & @anneliesevdp will also be returning! pic.twitter.com/edzPQllBs9 — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) April 4, 2017

This actually isn’t the first spin-off of That’s So Raven. Fans will recall that Cory in the House, a spin-off featuring Kyle Massey, Raven’s little brother, aired on Disney Channel for approximately 34 episodes between 2007 and 2008.

Raven’s Home joins fellow nostalgic revival series’ Fuller House and Girl Meets World, both of which have been met with overwhelmingly positive responses from fans.

No word at this time on if Orlando Brown, who played Eddie Thomas on That’s So Raven will be joining the cast, but it’s pretty likely that most of the original cast will all pop up at some point.

If this is successful maybe we can finally get that Family Matters revival we so rightfully deserve.

More News:

[H/T: Deadline]