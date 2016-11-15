Teen Mom Breaks Down, Admits She Abandoned Daughter

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood admitted that she abandoned her child while battling mental illness. In a social media rant, Portwood explained that her bipolar and borderline personality disorder almost forced her to be admitted into a mental institution.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to offer some clarity on her ex-fiancé’s claims that she didn’t even see her now 8-year-old daughter Leah for a month.

“I want to make it clear that it wasn’t a month, that was an exaggeration,” Portwood wrote. “In that time I hadn’t seen her, I literally didn’t know what was going on with myself, I was in a deep depression where I didn’t want to get out of bed.”

Portwood believed that her condition was so bad that she was considering outpatient treatment.

“It was to the point where I was going to institutionalize myself,” Portwood said. “To the point where Matt was actually going to institutionalize me.”

Currently, Portwood thinks that she has found the right remedy for her mental health disorders but that she will “be on medication for the rest of [her] life just to feel normal.”

The Teen Mom star concluded the post by saying that she has nothing but love for her daughter.

“I love my daughter to death,” she wrote. “You see the relationship we have and that we’ve built. There is nothing that could ever break that bond.”

This latest rant comes on the heels of Portwood clapping back at her followers on Twitter for criticizing her plastic surgery procedures.

“This body shaming going off on my Twitter, get the f**k off my Twitter,” Portwood said. “I lost 40 pounds by myself, gained it back because I was diagnosed with borderline personality [disorder] and got on a certain medication.”

In addition to these fiery comments, Portwood also called her followers “jealous,” and said, “What the f**k are you commenting for.”

“You don’t like me? Bye!” Portwood wrote.

What are your thoughts about Amber Portwood allegedly abandoning her child for a month while battling mental disorders?

