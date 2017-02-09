‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares New Glimpse of Sweet Photoshoot With Baby Ensley

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans welcomed her third child, daughter Ensley, with her boyfriend David Eason in late January, and the proud mom has wasted no time in sharing her new bundle of joy with the world.

Evans posted several snaps from a photoshoot with her newborn on Instagram Wednesday, and the sweet photos are a clear sign of the bond between mom and daughter.

In one snap, Evans cradles her baby girl in a milk bath while wearing a lace bra and flower crown as leaves float in the tub.

“You are my favorite work of art. #MilkBath #EnsleyJolie,” she captioned the snap.

She also shared a photo of herself in the bathtub while Eason feeds Ensley, captioning the moment, “Mommy life is the best life. #Photoshoot #BabyGirl #EnsleyJolie.”

In the last shot, Evans and Eason pose together on a bed as they lovingly gaze at their daughter.

“We made something so beautiful,” Evans wrote.

Evans is also mom to son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser with ex-fiance Nathan Griffiths.

This story first appeared at Womanista.