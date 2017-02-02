Teen Mom 2 Star Cole DeBoer Shares Insanely Cute Picture Of Newborn Son

Teen Mom 2 star Cole DeBoer, Chelsea Houska’s husband, shared an absolutely adorable picture of their newborn son. The 28-year-old reality star took to Instagram post the new photo of baby Watson.

DeBoer shared the snap with the caption: “Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!! It hurts @chelseahouska.”

Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!! It hurts 😍 @chelseahouska A photo posted by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Since sharing on social media, DeBoer’s photo has racked more than 157k likes.

Watson Cole was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with his name written in capital letters. To complete the cute outfit, Watson rocked a white and black beanie.

DeBoer’s wife, Chelsea Houska, gave birth to Watson last Wednesday.

Chelsea Houska shared a precious black-and-white photo of her new baby’s tiny hand wrapped around her own.

“Welcome to the world, sweet boy,” Houska captioned the pic.

Welcome to the world, sweet boy 💙 A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:00am PST

Before Watson was born, Chelsea took to her website to share a sweet note about how excited Cole was for the arrival of his son.

“Cole is the PROUDEST man I have ever seen, and cannot wait to have his son. He’s already planning his future hunting and fishing trips, haha!” Houska wrote. “This little dude is constantly kicking and rolling around, and both his daddy and sister always have their hands on my belly to feel him.”

Watson Cole ❤️️ my heart is so full @chelseahouska A photo posted by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:03am PST

