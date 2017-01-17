Taylor Swift Wants Her House To Be Turned Into A Historic Landmark

Pop princess Taylor Swift wants her $25 million Hollywood home declared a historical landmark, not only because it’s where she calls home, but because it was also previously owned by Hollywood icon Samuel Goldwyn.

Taylor Swift seeks to landmark her $25 million mansion: https://t.co/iJnTxWvFPy pic.twitter.com/GBUOqHHzZ2 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 15, 2017

The Cultural Heritage Commission aims to investigate the domicile to see if they’ll deem the six-bedroom, five-bath, 10,982-square-foot deserving of designation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Drake Includes Taylor Swift Couple Name In Hashtag, Internet Loses It

The Samuel Goldwyn Estate was built in 1934, based on designs from architect Douglas Honnold. The estate also features a movie theater, gym, library, pool, and pool house.

Swift’s contractors are supposedly working hard to restore as many original features of the estate as possible. Architect Monique Schenk said, “Really when this project’s done, hopefully this year sometime soon, it’s going to be really spectacular.” She added, “We’ve preserved and maintained a lot of the elements and those that were deteriorating, we’ve replicated.”

When Goldwyn owned the home, he hosted Hollywood’s elite, including Charlie Chaplin and Clark Gable.

This is only one of four of Swift’s homes, with others in Nashville, New York City, and a beach house in Rhode Island.

READ MORE: Looks Like Kylie Jenner And Taylor Swift Wore The Exact Same Exact Outfit / Ryan Reynolds Lends Taylor Swift His Deadpool Costume / New Details Emerge In Taylor Swift Groping Case / 5 Loki Inspired Love Songs For Taylor Swift’s Next Album / Taylor Swift Returns To Spotify / Taylor Swift Redacts Her Deposition In Groping Lawsuit / Taylor Swift Pulls Off Best Mannequin Challenge Yet

[H/T Us Weekly]