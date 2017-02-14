This Taylor Swift Lookalike Is Freakishly Close To Being A Twin

People around the world seem to have a love/hate relationship with pop singer Taylor Swift, either loving her music and image or hating that she often portrays herself as the victim in many of her songs and blames boys for the downfall of her relationships. Regardless of your thoughts about her personality, Swift has built an image of herself as the girl next door that all the boys would have a crush on, a fact that’s hard to refute. In fact, Taylor Swift is so believable as a girl next door, you might mistake this doppelganger as the real deal.

🎶and we thrive in the most wretched of times🎶 @veilofmayaofficial is one of favorite bands! What are yours? I’m always looking for new music especially to add to my twitch playlist. A post shared by April (@april_gloria) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:41pm PST

Nope, the above photo isn’t Swift. Rather, the photo is of cosplayer April Gloria, who has made a name for herself by imitating outfits and characters from the world of science fiction, fantasy, and video games.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Grey sweater for this grey icy weather we’re supposed to get this weekend. And red lips because red lips💄💄💄 #everythingisgrey A post shared by April (@april_gloria) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:35pm PST

As you can see from her “normal” outfits, she strikes an uncanny resemblance to the pop singer without having to do much more than apply makeup in a similar way.

UP NEXT: Drake Includes Taylor Swift Couple Name In Hashtag, Internet Loses It

Gloria has over 70,000 followers on Instagram, but it’s unclear if any of Swift’s exes are among that group. Swift herself hasn’t weighed in on what she thinks of her twin, but we can only hope the two cross paths one day for an epic social media photo shoot.

Do you think April looks like Taylor or is it just the right makeup and angles that could cause you to do a double take? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS: The Reason Why Taylor Swift Met The X-Men Revealed / Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Posts Cryptic Tweet With Taylor Swift / Ryan Reynolds Lends Taylor Swift His Deadpool Costume For Halloween

[H/T Mashable]