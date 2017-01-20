Tarek El Moussa Slams The Media For Reporting ‘Fake News’ About His Relationship With Christina

Tarek El Moussa is calling out all of the recent rumors going around about some of the horrible things he has said about his wife. The HGTV stars are currently going through a very public divorce that seems to get more and more complicated with each day.

The Flip or Flop star said that he has been reported to have conducted “inappropriate, vulgar behavior” toward Christina, his soon to be ex-wife. There are even claims that he has called her a “whore” while on the set of their co-hosted show.

According to Tarek, this is simply “salacious gossip” and “innuendo” that the media outlets have posted.

“No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business,” Tarek wrote and posted on his Instagram page.

The two are currently working together, not only on their popular HGTV show but also to co-parent their children. Both of the El Moussas have said that their children are their top priority during this difficult time.

“It’s business as usual for them,” a source close to the couple claimed. “They’re committed to their business and to their future together as they work together on the show.”

Since the two officially split, they have been co-parenting. Recent court documents show that Tarek recently requested joint custody of their three children. It also seems that he is currently asking for spousal support from Christina, as well as requested that she pay his attorney fees.

