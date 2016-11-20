Stranger Things Season 2 Adds Comedian Brett Gelman to Cast

Stranger Things season 2 is still in development, and the cast is still being filled out. the latest addition is comedian Brett Gelman, who you may best know from films like Jobs or TV series like Kroll Show.

Variety reports that Gelman’s character will be, “Murray Bauman, a disgraced journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist who is investigating a cold case in the small Indiana town.”

What we know so far about season 2 is that Eleven will be back, and that (according to director Shawn Levy), “Will Byers was in that Upside Down for a while. So Season 2 is about this determined desire to return to normalcy in Hawkins, in the Byers family, in that group of friends, and it’s the struggle to reclaim normalcy and maybe the impossibility of it.”

The show has added some geek-favorite actors to the cast for season 2, such as Goonies star Sean Astin and Aliens star Paul Reiser. There are also plans for season 3 in place, should it come to that (more like ‘when’).

