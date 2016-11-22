STARZ Has A December Movie List That Competes With Netflix

With the Holidays quickly approaching, the STARZ channel is doing their part to spread the cheerful spirit of the season. On the STARZ app, the network will be releasing a slew of Holiday-themed films specifically selected for this special time of year.

The STARZ app is offering a variety of classic titles that rivals the selection that Netflix has in its library. These beloved Holiday films will have movie-lovers will be sure to binge watch throughout the end of November and throughout December. The list features several classics such as the 1994 version of Miracle on 34th Street films as well as some other holiday favorites like The Night Before, Rosemont, and the lovable Tim Allen flick The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Check out the full list of Holiday-themed movies currently available on the STARZ app below:

The Boy Who Saved Christmas (1998)

Caillou’s Holiday Movie (2003)

The Christmas Dragon (2014)

The Elf Who Didn’t Believe (1997)

Gotta Catch Santa Claus (2008)

Hollidaysburg (2014)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Mrs. Santa Claus (1996)

The Night Before (2015)

Not Cool (2014)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Rosemont (2015)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

This Christmas (2007)

For comparison’s sake, check out the movies and television shows that will be coming to Netflix in December here.

What holiday movie are you most looking forward to watching on the STARZ app?