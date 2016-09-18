‘Sound of Music’ Star Charmian Carr Dead at 73

‘The Sound of Music’ — Charmian Carr Dead at 73 https://t.co/S1c6IJppJf — TMZ (@TMZ) September 18, 2016

Charmian Carr, best known as Liesel from The Sound of Music, has passed away due to complications from a rare form of dementia, according to TMZ.

According to a note left on her official website, she passed away at the age of 73.

“My name is Steve Hughes, and my Company has been managing Charmian Carr’s website for many, many years. Me and my family are so sad to have to post this message and will miss her dearly… We had the gracious opportunity to stay at Charmian Carr’s house several times while we worked on different projects for her. And we traveled to New York with her on another occasion. She was such a nice, cheerful person. We always LOVED, The Sound of Music, and still do,” the note read.

Carr was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1942. Aside from acting, much of her life revolved around her two children and her interior design business. Carr also wrote two books, Forever Liesel and Letters to Liesel.

Carr is survived by her sisters & brothers: Sharon, Darleen, Michael & Brian, her children, her niece Julie, and her four grandchildren: Emma, Derek, William and Tucker.

