Sons Of Anarchy Star Charlie Hunnam Explains Why He Doesn’t Use Social Media

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has spoken out on why he doesn’t use social media like so many other celebrities. The 36-year-old actor actually has a completely understandable reason for choosing not to indulge in the activity.

An interviewer with TMZ caught up with Hunnam on the street, and asked him why he isn’t posting selfies and racking up likes on social media.

Hunnam said, “Because in spite of this current conversation, I’m a pretty private person.”

In addition to being a private person, Hunnam also believes that many social media users take to the Internet when they probably should not. His primary concern is to do his best to make quality films and television shows.

Hunnam continued by saying: “I don’t know you start to talk about like serious stuff, and you sound like a pretentious d*ckhead. But, I really just want the relationship I have with the world just to be my work, you know? I don’t really want to be like a celebrity or famous or anything. I just want to try to make good movies and good TV shows and hopefully entertain people.”

During the same interview, Hunnam addressed the possibility of making an appearance on the forthcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC.

While Hunnam maintains that he believes his character died in the original series, he isn’t completely ruling out a cameo.

The woman conducting the street interview asked whether Hunnam would be willing to reprise his role as Jax Teller once again in a possible dream sequence, or in some other way on the offshoot series.

“Listen, if they want me to do a little dream sequence, I’ll do a little dream sequence,” Hunnam said. “I’d do anything for Kurt [Sutter]. I love that guy.”

