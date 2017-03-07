Sofia Vergara Posts Hilarious Picture With Her Stalker

Sofia Vergara just revealed a new pic with her stalker! The Modern Family star took to Instagram this past weekend to share a humorous post that showed a man snapping a picture of her while the Colombian bombshell was taking a selfie.

Stalker in the back🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Mar 3, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

The 44-year-old captioned the post: “Stalker in the back.” The hilarious photo shows the brunette beauty likely on the set of her wildly popular ABC comedy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her long locks are parted down the middle and flowing down her back. Over Sofia Vergara’s left shoulder, a man who is likely a crew member on Modern Family, has his cell phone out taking a picture of her.

The unnamed “stalker” likely wouldn’t have been secretively snapping the pictures if Vergara’s Magic Mike star husband Joe Manganiello was present. Just this week, the 40-year-old actor opened up about how deeply in love he is with his wife of more than a year.

While talking with Cosmopolitan UK, Joe Manganiello revealed how he first came in contact with Sofia following her divorce.

“I was on a press tour when I found out Sofia was single,” he said. “My friend is an editor, and told me she was about to make the announcement (about her last breakup). I got her number from (her ‘Modern Family’ co-star) Jesse Tyler Ferguson, then flew to New Orleans to take her on a date.”

The True Blood alum also revealed what he gave Vergara for their first-anniversary gift.

“I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary,” he said. “It was about how we met, as well as our courting, and was about 40 pages long. I love my wife a lot.”

To keep up with Sofia Vergara, follow her on Instagram here.

What is your favorite Sofia Vergara Instagram pic?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Sofia Vergara, Cosmopolitan UK]