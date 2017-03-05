Sofia Vergara Shares Silly Selfie In Gold Mask With Friends

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara finally “got the gold!” The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to give fans a peek into how she keeps her skin looking oh so youthful.

The actress uses a 24 karat pure gold mask! Vergara is seen in the pic lying down with her face glistening in gold. She captioned the pic:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Finally!!! I got the gold !!!! Gracias @valemicchetti @mimiluzon #Ifeelyoung,” Vergara wrote alongside a pic of her beauty regimen, as she and her friends goof off in front of the camera.

Finally!!! I got the gold !!!! Gracias @valemicchetti @mimiluzon 😍😍😍 #Ifeelyoung😂😂😂 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

Meanwhile, Vergara recently revealed that her Modern Family co-star, Ed O’Neill, is responsible for motivating her in the gym.

“Ed is a black belt in jiu-jitsu, and he works out every day,” the 44-year-old actress dished to SELF magazine. “He’s 70 years old and moves like a 40-year-old man. It’s impressive to see what exercise has done to him.”

“I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out,” she shared. “Things start to change, and I’m like, the only thing to do is go and take care of it.”

Up Next:

[H/T ET]

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!