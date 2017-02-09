Sofia Vergara Shares Adorable Photo From Modern Family Set

The beautiful Sofia Vergara has taken to Instagram to share a few adorable photos from the set of Modern Family.

In the photo we see Vergara holding Jeremy Maguire, who plays her youngest child in the series, Joe Pritchett. The actress captioned the photo, “@superjmaguire ❤❤❤ #setlife #modernfamily.”

@superjmaguire ❤❤❤#setlife #modernfamily A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

A similar picture was posted to Maguire’s official IG account with the caption, “It’s an awesome day when you get to work with this beautiful person and get to do it in pajamas! #modernfamily #workinyourpajamas.”

It’s an awesome day when you get to work with this beautiful person and get to do it in pajamas! #modernfamily #workinyourpajamas A photo posted by Jeremy Maguire (@superjmaguire) on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:40pm PST

Maguire made his acting debut in the ABC series Joe Pritchett. The role was initially played by Pierce Wallace, but the producers wanted an older actor.

Since starring on Modern Family, the young actor has appeared in a commercial for Tide. As well as making his feature film debut in I’m Not Here opposite J.K. Simmons and Sebastian Stan.

[H/T Instagram @sofiavergara & @superjmaguire]