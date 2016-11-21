Snowpiercer TV Pilot Ordered By TNT

TNT has just ordered a pilot for the a new television version of the sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer based on the 2013 film starring Chris Evans.

According to Entertainment Weekly, writer-producers Josh Friedman (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles), Marty Adelstein (Prison Break), and Becky Clements (Last Man Standing) have been tapped for the project.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The producers of the original South Korean film are also on board for the upcoming series including Bong Joon Ho, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi.

“Snowpiercer has one of the most original concepts to hit the screen in the last decade, and it’s one that offers numerous opportunities for deeper exploration in a series format,” the executive vice president of original programming for TNT, Sarah Aubrey said. “We look forward to expanding TNT’s relationship with Tomorrow Studios and their take on a world where humanity is pushed to the extreme.”

Tomorrow Studios first acquired the rights to the film in November of 2015. Turner’s Studio T hopped aboard the project as a producer, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Snowpiercer will be the third collaborative effort between Tomorrow Studios and TNT.

“TNT has become a great producing partner to Tomorrow Studios and we are excited to continue our relationship with them on Snowpiercer, for which we not only have a pilot but are writing multiple scripts,” said CEO Adelstein of Tomorrow Studios. “This is an incredibly powerful story and one for which finding the perfect home was imperative to its success.”

The Snowpiercer film was released in June of 2014 and grossed $4.5 million domestically in the box office.

The post-apocalyptic series will be set in a frozen wasteland, and “the remnants of humanity inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe where issues of class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the original Snowpiercer movie:

A post-apocalyptic ice age forces humanity’s last survivors aboard a globe-spanning supertrain. One man (Chris Evans) will risk everything to lead a revolt for control of the engine and the future of the world.

The original film starred Chris Evans (The Avengers), Kang-ho Song (The Host), Ed Harris (A Beautiful Mind), John Hurt (V for Vendetta), Tilda Swinton (We Need to Talk About Kevin), Jamie Bell (The Adventures of Tin Tin), Octavia Spencer (The Help), and Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting).

Are you excited for the Snowpiercer TV pilot coming to TNT?

[H/T Entertainment Weekly, Hollywood Reporter]