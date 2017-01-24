SNL’s Katie Rich Suspended For Tweet Mocking Barron Trump, Internet Erupts

Saturday Night Live has had no problem going after Donald Trump each week in their satirical sketches, but their focus has always been on Trump himself. One of SNL‘s writers, Katie Rich, used her personal Twitter account to make a joke about Trump’s 10-year-old son Barron that ruffled so many feathers that she deleted the tweet and was suspended indefinitely as a writer for the program. You can see a picture of the tweet over at The Ralph Retort.

In the tweet, Rich said, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

If satire is your specialty, it’s tough to consider any subject “off limits,” but as we’ve learned from Rosie O’ Donnell and Julie Bowen, if it comes to making any joke involving Barron Trump, prepare for backlash.

I heard Katie Rich has been fired…but not seeing any news on this but let’s hope @nbcsnl does the right thing. Kids are off limits period — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) January 23, 2017

She posted the tweet Friday afternoon during inaugural festivities, but after catching widespread ire, she took the tweet down and deactivated her account. The following Saturday’s program, her name did not appear in the credits.

According to a source close to SNL, Rich was suspended immediately after she posted the tweet. The suspension is indefinite, with some rumors flying around that she may have been fired from the program or will be in the future.

Rich reactivated her account this afternoon to issue an apology.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

Considering the major successes that SNL has had with sketches involving Trump, it’s possible that Rich felt empowered to mock anything related to Trump, even th young child.

Countless people on Twitter hopped online to voice their opinions about the joke and what how they think SNL should handle the situation.

#BoycottNBC #BoycottSNL until Katie Rich is fired for her vicious attack on 10 year old Barron Trump! Time for #SNL to take responsibility — Penney (@ppc59) January 22, 2017

Any adult who cyber bullies a child should NEVER hold a position of power! What’s next – SNL skits? https://t.co/zpgzNMKn3N — ⚜KathleenTrumpPence⚜ (@KNP2BP) January 22, 2017

Hope @SNL brings @katiemaryrich back soon. She’s the reason I signed up for improv classes & is a hero of mine https://t.co/bTaGu72uck — Erin Conroy (@ErinMaeConroy) January 23, 2017

@katiemaryrich I guess free speech isn’t included in “making American great again” esp from a female. — JLilpantz (@JLilpantz) January 23, 2017

Considering Alec Baldwin will soon be hosting Saturday Night Live, we don’t expect the show to lay off the recently inaugurated president, but we won’t expect to see Rich’s name in the credits until we hear more on the matter.

