Music Executive And Singer Tommy Page Dies At 46

Singer-songwriter and music industry executive Tommy Page was found dead Friday March 3.

The cause of death was unclear at press time, but according to reports from several of Page’s friends, it was an apparent suicide. He was 46-years-old.

Page was best known for his No. 1 single, 1990’s “I’ll Be Your Everything,” written in collaboration with New Kids on the Block’s Jordan Knight and Danny Wood.

After his stint in the music industry, Page later returned to New York University to pursue a career as a business executive, continuing to record nine studio albums and tour throughout his life.

He further helped shape the careers of artists like Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, David Foster and Green Day as an A&R executive at Warner Bros./Reprise Records.

Later in life, Page enjoyed successful positions at Billboard, Pandora, Cumulus Media and the Village Voice. He is survived by his partner, Charlie, and their three children.

After the news broke, celebrities came out to share condolences to Page’s family and friends.

Stars like Tiffany Darwish, Donnie Wahlberg, Danny Wood and Debbie Gibson quickly took to social media to remember their friend and collaborator.

Devastated over the loss of my friend Tommy Page. My heart goes out to Tommy’s friends, family and fans. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/hFUPBHMWnE — Debbie Gibson (@DebbieGibson) March 4, 2017

