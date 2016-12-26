Singer George Michael Dies at 53

Singer George Michael has passed away at the age of 53. It’s reported that he passes way peacefully at his home in Goring, Oxfordshire, England.

The star started his career with the music duo Wham! in the 1980’s, but found success as a solo artist in recent years. His first solo album, Faith, came out in 1987 and sold nearly 20 million copies. During his career, he sold more than 100 million albums and had hit songs that included “Careless Whisper,” “Last Christmas,” and “One More Try.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the Thames Valley Police, there was nothing suspicious about the musician’s death and that the authorities arrive at 1:42 GMT. There has yet to be any news on the circumstances of his death.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” said his agent. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to George Michael’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Next: Howard Stern Co-Host Joey Boots Found Dead, Discovery Relived On Podcast | Breaking: ’16 and Pregnant’ Star Valerie Fairman Found Dead | Tony-Winning ‘Hairspray’ Star Dick Latessa Dead at 87 | Latest Carrie Fisher Health Update Comes From Her Mother, Debbie Reynolds