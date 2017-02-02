Sharknado 5 Enters Production

Sharknado 5 is officially entering production. The next installment of the wildly popular franchise is on the way thanks to Syfy and The Asylum.

The companies announced on Thursday that principal photography has begun. Most notably, the film’s lead actors, Ian Ziering (Beverly Hills 90210) and Tara Reid (American Pie), will be returning to reprise their roles as “shark-fighting heroes Fin Shepard and April Wexler.”

Filming on the highly anticipated flick began on February 2 in Bulgaria.

According to the press release, Sharknado 5 “will film in more than 5 countries, including the UK and Australia.”

Check out the official synopsis for Sharknado 5 below:

“With much of North America lying in ruins, the rest of the world braces for the inevitable – a global sharknado. Fin Shepard and his family must put a stop this disaster before Earth is completely obliterated.”

Original cast member, Cassie Scerbo was be returning as the “bartender turned badass Sharknado fighter” named Nova.

The first Sharknado film, which aired back in 2013, became an instant cult classic and spawned the pop culture franchise. Since the original movie, there have been three additional films including Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, and Sharknado: The 4th Awakens.

At the end of the fourth film, the Eiffel Tower was seen ripping away from Paris and crashing down on Niagara Falls. Clearly, the shark-infested weather disasters are going global!

The upcoming film will be directed by Anthony C. Ferrante, who helmed the first four films. The script was penned by Scotty Mullen.

Are you excited for Sharknado 5?

