Shannen Doherty Shares Touching Message To Her Husband For The #LoveYourSpouseChallenge

Shannen Doherty accepted a challenge from friend Sarah Michelle Gellar to participate in the seven day #LoveYourSpouseChallenge.

In her first post of the challenge, she shared a picture of her and husband, Kurt Iswarienko on their wedding day. She goes on to talk about how important this day was for her and how much more meaning the words “for better or worse, in sickness or in health to love and cherish one another” have to her now.

Kurt has been an amazing support system for Shannen as she continues her battle with Breast Cancer.

She finishes the post with, “I would walk any path with this man. Take any bullet for him and slay every dragon to protect him. He is my soul mate. My other half. I am blessed.”

Their love seems to grow more and more during this difficult time.

