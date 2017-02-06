Selena Gomez Wins For Saddest Super Bowl Photo

While millions of people took to social media to express their reaction to the Super Bowl, there was one viewer who definitely took the prize for the saddest photo of the night: Selena Gomez.

The 24-year-old pop singer was the third wheel, or more accurately the seventh wheel, at a Super Bowl viewing party with a group of friends as she spent the day without her new beau, The Weeknd.

Gomez took to her Instagram stories in order to share a photo with three other couples that were cuddling on the couch while the Spring Breakers actress was seated on the floor by herself.

The “Kill Em With Kindness” singer went totally casual in a beige sweatshirt and was sporting a bummed out look on her face as her lovebird friends behind her laughed it up.

Even though her boyfriend wasn’t in attendance at the Super Bowl bash, there doesn’t seem to be any trouble in paradise between Selena and The Weeknd.

According to E! News, the two musicians took off for a lavish vacation in Italy at the end of January. They spent their time in Florence and Venice and reportedly spent at least $246k on the trip!

Selena, who previously dated “Love Yourself” singer Justin Bieber, has now fallen “hard and fast” for her 26-year-old R&B singer beau, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Insider close to the celebrity couple have explained that their relationship is “serious” and that Selena is “even wearing [The Weeknd’s] necklace,” according to Daily Mail.

How did you spend the Super Bowl?

