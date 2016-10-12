Pop superstar Selena Gomez is returning to rehab to recover at a treatment facility in Tennessee. The 24-year-old musician announced on August 30 that she would be taking a break from the spotlight in order to manage her “anxiety, panic attacks, and depression.”

As a result of the announcement, Gomez was forced to cancel 34 remaining dates on her Revival world tour.

A source close to the “Hands to Myself” singer revealed to Us Weekly, “Selena is dealing with lupus, but this break is to focus on her mental health.” The source continued, “She can go to a very dark place.”

This isn’t Selena’s first stint in rehab. The Disney Channel alum stopped working on music and previously underwent treatment in 2014 after being diagnosed with the chronic autoimmune disease. A music industry source told Us Weekly, “She was supposed to be recording, but she hasn’t told anyone when she’ll be back in the studio.”

While taking a break from music, Selena has been focusing on her mental health and spending time with her family. On October 8, she popped up at a Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa, Tennessee for dinner with her mother and stepfather, Brian Teefy. The manager at the steakhouse recalled, “Selena was just like any other guest.” They also mentioned, “She was really nice and tipped well.”

The following day, the Spring Breakers actress went to breakfast with her grandparents at the Riverstone Restaurant in Townsend, Tennessee. An eyewitness said, “She was laughing a lot with them while she was eating. She seemed happy and relaxed.”

Representatives for Selena Gomez have not given a statement yet regarding the superstar going to rehab once again.

We hope Selena receives all the help and therapy she needs!

[H/T Us Weekly]