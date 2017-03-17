Selena Gomez ‘Can’t Wait for People to Forget’ About Her in Telling New Interview

Selena Gomez has stepped out of the spotlight recently and been completely open about her reasons for doing so. But now, on the cover of Vogue for the first time, she’s getting real about something a little more telling.

It’s pretty par for the course these days for young celebrities to step away from the limelight now and again, to take social media breaks and then return renewed, refreshed, and ready for more. Gomez, however, might be back, but she’s not so sure about the “ready for more” part.

I want to thank Rob Haskell for writing my story. I was a little nervous at how honest I was but you depicted where I’m at perfectly. I’m so grateful @voguemagazine @mertalas @macpiggott ❤️ A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

“Look, I love what I do, and I’m aware of how lucky I am,” she says when asked about dating The Weeknd. “But — how can I say this without sounding weird? I just really can’t wait for people to forget about me.”

While we’re guessing the singer and actress is going to be waiting for that day for a long time, at least she’s finding ways to cope with her fame that don’t include spending every moment of the day attached to her phone.

In fact, even though Gomez holds the title of “most followed person on Instagram,” she no longer has the app on her phone. According to ET, she doesn’t even know her password anymore.

“As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out,” she admits. “It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about.”

Whether she’s loving it or not, we have a feeling Gomez’s fame is here to stay. After all, how can you not be famous with talent like that and an open, honest heart?

