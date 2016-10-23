Salma Hayek Says Donald Trump Planted Fake Story About Her After She Refused To Date Him

Another woman is taking a stand against Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump. Salma Hayek opened up to El Show del Mandril, saying Trump made up a story about her to the National Enquirer after she refused to go on a date with him.

Salma Hayek suggests Donald Trump may have planted a story about her after she denied him a date: https://t.co/m9Rt02Eph8 pic.twitter.com/TcQcUkFoNW — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 22, 2016

“When I met that man, I had a boyfriend, and he tried to become his friend to get my home telephone number. He got my number and he would call me to invite me out,” she said on the show. Hayek continued in saying that she believes every woman’s statements who have come forward saying they have been sexually assualted by Trump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Allegedly, someone called the outlet to say Trump refused to go on a date with Hayek and the entire story became twisted. “Later, he called and left me a message. ‘Can you believe this? Who would say this? I don’t want people to think this about you. He thought that I would try to go out with him so people wouldn’t think that’s why he wouldn’t go out with me.”

The list of women coming out against Trump just keeps getting higher and higher…

This article first appeared on Womanista.com