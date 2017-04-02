Salma Hayek Shows Off Unreal Cleavage With Plunging Neckline

Thanks to supporting roles in films like Desperado and From Dusk Till Dawn, Salma Hayek became one of the most sought-after actresses of the ’90s. Attention to the actress initially came from her impossibly curvaceous figure, but thanks to roles in films like Fools Rush In and Wild Wild West, Hayek proved her comedic abilities could rival her physique. Two decades later, Hayek proved she’s still got what helped make her famous as she hit the red carpet with a plunging neckline. You can see photos over at the Daily Mail.

On my way to the Gucci show #gucci #fashionshow #milanfashionweek Lista para ver el desfile de moda de Gucci A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:40am PST

The 50-year-old actress hit the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of one of her latest films, How To Be A Latin Lover. Married to François-Henri Pinault, a huge name in the world of fashion, Hayek proved to be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to designer duds. The buttons on the red dress looked like they were clinging on for dear life to contain Hayek’s figure.

In the new comedy, Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) has made a living by seducing rich older women, but when situations arise that force him to move in with his sister, he realizes the value of family. Hayek plays Sara in the film, Maximo’s sister, and she’s joined on screen by Kristen Bell, Rob Lowe, and Raquel Welch. The film is set for release on April 28.

Hayek has been quite busy this past week, appearing not just as her movie’s premiere in Beverly Hills, but also attending CinemaCon in Las Vegas. At the massive movie convention, Hayek received a CinemaCon Vanguard award at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.

Managing director Mitch Neuhauser presented her with the honor, noting that she was “a commanding presence onscreen and off, Hayek has proven herself to be one of the most prolific actresses of our time.”

He added, “From her stunning turn as I in the film of the same name, to her hilarious roles in films such as Grown-Ups, Hayek has not only entertained audiences around the world with her vast array of roles but she has devoted herself to causes with a passion unlike no other.”

