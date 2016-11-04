Ryan Phillippe And Fiancee Paulina Slagter Call Off Engagement After 5 Years Together

Ryan Philippe and his fianceé, Paulina Slagter, have called off their engagement and gone their separate ways after five years together.

E! News reports the couple may have been separated for a few weeks after noting Phillipe was spotted at both a Halloween party and Drake’s bash alone.

The pair haven’t been photographed together since mid-September, when they were spotted out in New York City.

The couple have been together for five years, and have spent the last one engaged. An insider told E! Phillipe had proposed on Christmas day almost a year ago, “They arrived in Miami on Sunday and had lunch at Seaspice, where they ate facing the river at the owner’s table. She was really cute and humble about the way she showed off the ring.”

Phillipe had always been proud of his finace’s success in the academic world as well as her modeling prowess. In a 2015 interview with Howard Stern he bragged about Slagter’s Standford Law ambitions,

“She’s awesome. When people see her they have these judgments because she could be a model but she’s about to graduate Stanford Law.”

“Also what’s great about it—as you get older certain issues become more important to you. I’m very involved in civil rights issues, and so to be with a woman who could actually make an impact in the legal realm—that’s a beautiful thing.”

Phillipe has two children with Reece Witherspoon, Ava and Deacon, and one daughter with model Alexis Knapp, Kailani.

This story first appeared at Womanista.