Ronda Rousey Is Officially Returning

The long wait for UFC superstar Ronda Rousey to return to the octagon is finally coming to an end. On December 30, the 29-year-old fighter will be facing off against Amanda Nunes for the womens bantamweight title in Las Vegas at UFC 207, according to TMZ.

On Wednesday, UFC president Dana White delivered the exciting news while chatting with The Herd on FS1. Dana said that Ronda had a “bad loss and lost her title but she’s still Ronda Rousey at the end of the day.”

The upcoming match will be the first time that the Entourage actress has fought in over a year. In November of 2015, Rousey suffered a brutal second round knockout to Holly Holm.

Dana White went on to mention that Rousey is in a good place psychologically. Her fans will likely recall that after her title defeat, Rousey admitted to stooping into a mild depression of sorts. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rousey admitted to having suicidal thoughts only moments after losing the fight.

Rousey will undoubtedly be chomping at the bit to square off against Amanda Nunes. Back in July, Nunes called Rousey out in the media and said that she can’t wait to beat Ronda’s a**, and prove that she is deserving of the title.

Nunes took down Miesha Tate at UFC 200 to win the title in July. The fight against the most dominant women’s champion in UFC history in Ronda Rousey will be Nunes’ first title defense match.

Ronda Rousey makes her return to the UFC against Amanda Nunes at #UFC207. pic.twitter.com/hcsx4j4INJ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 12, 2016

In the future, Dana White revealed that Ronda wants to fight Cris “Cyborg.” However, the first order of business is to reclaim her title.

[H/T TMZ, Fox Sports]