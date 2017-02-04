Robert De Niro On Donald Trump: ‘Of Course I Want To Punch Him In The Face’

During a recent appearance on The View to promote his new movie The Comedian, Robert De Niro didn’t pull any punches when revealing what he thought about Donald Trump. In fact, the acclaimed actor instead revealed his desires to throw a few punches, so long as they’re directed at the former host of The Apprentice. His comments begin at around the 5-minute mark.

In a leaked video that encouraged people to vote, De Niro revealed his initial desires to punch Trump in the face, a direct response to the current politician who encouraged his supporters to punch someone in the face while speaking at a public appearance. When the hosts of The View asked him about his current thoughts, it sounds like they haven’t changed much.

“I said that because he said that about somebody, that he would like to punch them in the face. How dare he say that to the crowd?” De Niro admitted when discussing the initial remarks. However, he then added, “How dare he say the things he does? Of course I want to punch him in the face.”

Despite the passionate response, the secret service probably has no reason to worry.

“It was only a symbolic thing, anyway. It wasn’t like I was going to go find him and punch him in the face,” the actor confessed. “But he’s got to hear it. He’s got to hear that, you know, that’s how he makes people feel. It’s not good to feel that way. It’s not good to start that stuff up, but at the same time sometimes when people are bullies like that, that’s what you have to do to shut them up. Bully them back.”

Far from being the first remarks De Niro has made about Trump, last summer he even went so far as to compare him to the role he played in Taxi Driver of Travis Bickle, who took justice into his own hands and went on a murderous rampage.

