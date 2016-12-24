Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Spend the Holidays Together for Dream’s First Christmas

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are officially back on!

The two were recently spotted on Snapchat Friday evening cuddling with little Dream.

Dream’s first Christmas is about to be a big one, as one of the pictures showed all of her presents waiting underneath the tree.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are spending the holidays together for Dream’s first Christmas: https://t.co/IYPlXLpc8k pic.twitter.com/1sPlVKEBw4 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) December 24, 2016

Grandma Kris Jenner looks to have gifted the one-month-old apink toy kitchen set —something Dream probably won’t get to enjoy until she’s older but pretty cool nonetheless.

Kardashian got in on the fun and shared some videos on his Snapchat of mom and baby playing.

In one photo, Chyna wears furry pink pajamas and puts on the reindeer filter as Kardashian is behind her, kissing her head as she smiles.

“Happy Holidays,” she captioned the sweet photo.

According to E! News, Chyna’s Instagram was hacked, which displayed text messages between her, Young Thug and lawyer Jaden Smith. The text messages also showed Chyna threatening to leave Kardashian and calling him “lazy.”

“Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can’t believe she did this to me,” Kardashian shared on Instagram. “And this isn’t for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I’m just being open right now. Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn’t explain all this here. And with Chyna’s messages and her leaving with everything and the baby I am broken.”

The next day Kardashian shared he was going to seek help after his social media meltdown.

The reality star shared a photo with his fiancé thank her and calling her a good mother. “This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family,” he wrote. “I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.”

