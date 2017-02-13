Rihanna’s Reaction To Beyonce’s Grammys Speech Is All Of Us

Unfortunately, Rihanna didn’t take home a single Grammy at the 2017 award show.

The work singer was nominated in seven categories including Record of the Year, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, Best Recording Package, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

The artist lost the latter to Beyoncé’s Lemonade. And during the songstress speech the camera pans over and catches Rihanna being classy and supporting her fellow artist.

Although we can’t hear what Rih is saying we can see her mouthing the words “thank god” while clapping for Beyonce. Check out the video in the tweet below:

