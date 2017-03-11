Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kim Zolciak Almost Unrecognizable In Snapchat Selfie

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak took to social media to share some selfies and the reality star looks almost unrecognizable.

The 38-year-old reality star loves to play around on social media and this time the mother of six shared a few closeup snaps where she had flowers in her hair and big sunglasses on. The star was wrinkle free, which may have had to do with a filter she was using.

She is so scrumptious @kaiabiermann ❤❤ A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

We ❤ @doug4sound so happy we get to spend the next few months laughing together 😜 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Mar 10, 2017 at 5:32am PST

In another pic the reality star appeared cartoonish with very pouty lips as she posed with her daughter Kaia. She also added ears and big eyes as she looked in the mirror.

Goodnight 😜 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:09pm PST

The blonde is somewhat of a social media addict as she posts nearly every day, often showing off her body.

These new snaps follows a report that suggested the original cast members may return to the hit Bravo reality show RHOA for the upcoming 10th season.

However, Kim hinted to TMZ on Wednesday while departing from the LAX airport that she’s holding out for a bigger pay check before making her official decision to join the ladies once again.

“I’m motivated by money, definitely motivated by money,” the 38-year-old reality star said when asked if she had signed up yet to come back.

