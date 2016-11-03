Real Housewife Vicki Gunvalson Spawns FBI Complaint With Inappropriate Photo

Warning: Adult content below…

Vicki Gunvalson has found herself at the center of an FBI complaint after a topless picture of the Real Housewives of Orange County star surfaced on social media.

While the cast of the show was on a retreat in Dublin, Ireland, a photo of Gunvalson exposing her breasts was reportedly taken by Tamra Judge, according to TMZ.

Judge allegedly snapped the pic and then sent it to other cast members and producers along with some snarky comments.

As the topless photo begin to spread, it somehow ended up on the a 15-year-old girl’s social media account after she tweeted it out.

After seeing the photo, a woman named Rosalie Coleman filed a complaint with the FBI. She said, “Tamara Judge…sent a nude photograph of an acquaintance of hers (taken at a small gathering) to a FIFTEEN YEAR OLD GIRL & asked her to distribute it online in an effort to humiliate & harass one Vicki Gunvalson.”

Celeb Jay shared the photo on Twitter tweeted the photo with the caption: “This is the pic @TamraBarney sent to a 15-year-old girl to embarrass @vgunvalson #rhoc #bravotv @BravoWWHL @Bravotv_ #OrangeCounty.”

According to source close to Tamra Judge, she did not leak the photo or intend to share it with a minor.

Law enforcement sources have explained to TMZ that the FBI is evaluating the situation but it has not began to conduct a formal investigation into the matter.

For those wondering why Vicki Gunvalson is topless at a gathering of cast members was because her fellow cast member Heather Dubrow was Face-Timing her Botched plastic surgeon husband, Terry Dubrow. Gunvalson apparently felt that her nipples were uneven, and she wanted Terry Dubrow to examine them.

The Season 11 finale for Real Housewives of Orange County aired on Monday October 31. After a series of recent posts on social media, Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson were officially ostracized from the group.

Gunvalson recently took to Twitter to address a RHOC viewer about the drama that pitted her and Dodd against Dubrow, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador.

Last #RHOC comment: Obvi we don’t know for sure, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Shannon DID tell @vgunvalson dark secrets in confidence. 😶 — Alexis Dent (@alexisdent) November 1, 2016

Gunvalson responded by tweeting: “@alexisdent of course she did!! I have proof.”

@alexisdent of course she did!! I have proof — Vicki Gunvalson (@vgunvalson) November 1, 2016

While Vicki may have proof that Shannon shared personal details with her marriage, it is going to be up to the FBI to determine who was at the cause of the topless picture that has been called in to question.

Do you think this toless photo of Vicki Gunvalson merited an investigation by the FBI?

